Josh Rojas -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Rojas At The Plate (2022)

  • Rojas had an OBP of .351 while batting .269.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked 44th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.
  • Rojas reached base via a hit in 81 of 124 games last season (65.3%), including multiple hits in 24.2% of those games (30 of them).
  • He homered in seven of 124 games in 2022 (5.6%), including 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rojas picked up an RBI in 34 of 124 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
  • He scored a run in 42.7% of his games last season (53 of 124), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (8.9%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 61
.268 AVG .270
.352 OBP .350
.357 SLG .422
15 XBH 20
2 HR 7
23 RBI 33
45/29 K/BB 53/28
11 SB 12
Home Away
61 GP 63
37 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (69.8%)
17 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%)
27 (44.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (41.3%)
2 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.9%)
15 (24.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Syndergaard (0-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
