Josh Rojas -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Josh Rojas At The Plate (2022)

Rojas had an OBP of .351 while batting .269.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked 44th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.

Rojas reached base via a hit in 81 of 124 games last season (65.3%), including multiple hits in 24.2% of those games (30 of them).

He homered in seven of 124 games in 2022 (5.6%), including 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Rojas picked up an RBI in 34 of 124 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.

He scored a run in 42.7% of his games last season (53 of 124), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (8.9%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 61 .268 AVG .270 .352 OBP .350 .357 SLG .422 15 XBH 20 2 HR 7 23 RBI 33 45/29 K/BB 53/28 11 SB 12 Home Away 61 GP 63 37 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (69.8%) 17 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%) 27 (44.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (41.3%) 2 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.9%) 15 (24.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.2%)

