Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Rojas -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 8 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Josh Rojas At The Plate (2022)
- Rojas had an OBP of .351 while batting .269.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, he ranked 44th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.
- Rojas reached base via a hit in 81 of 124 games last season (65.3%), including multiple hits in 24.2% of those games (30 of them).
- He homered in seven of 124 games in 2022 (5.6%), including 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Rojas picked up an RBI in 34 of 124 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
- He scored a run in 42.7% of his games last season (53 of 124), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (8.9%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|61
|.268
|AVG
|.270
|.352
|OBP
|.350
|.357
|SLG
|.422
|15
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|33
|45/29
|K/BB
|53/28
|11
|SB
|12
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|63
|37 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (69.8%)
|17 (27.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (20.6%)
|27 (44.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (41.3%)
|2 (3.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.9%)
|15 (24.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (30.2%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Syndergaard (0-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
