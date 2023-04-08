On Saturday, Ketel Marte (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte is batting .188 with four doubles.
  • Marte enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .238.
  • In six of eight games this season, Marte got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.
  • Marte has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 2.14 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (two total, 0.3 per game).
  • Syndergaard (0-0) gets the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
