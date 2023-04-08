On Saturday, Ketel Marte (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .188 with four doubles.

Marte enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .238.

In six of eight games this season, Marte got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.

Marte has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

