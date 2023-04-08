The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel is batting .161 with a walk.
  • Gurriel has picked up a hit in four games this year (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Gurriel has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 2.14 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (two total, 0.3 per game).
  • Syndergaard (0-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.