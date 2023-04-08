The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate (2022)

Ahmed hit .231 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.

Ahmed had a hit nine times last season in 17 games (52.9%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).

In three of 17 games last year, he homered (17.6%). He went deep in 5.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Ahmed drove in a run in seven of 17 games last season.

He crossed home in six of 17 games a year ago (35.3%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 12 GP 5 .212 AVG .263 .257 OBP .263 .333 SLG .632 2 XBH 3 1 HR 2 5 RBI 2 8/2 K/BB 7/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 5 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)