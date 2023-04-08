Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate (2022)
- Ahmed hit .231 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- Ahmed had a hit nine times last season in 17 games (52.9%), including three multi-hit games (17.6%).
- In three of 17 games last year, he homered (17.6%). He went deep in 5.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Ahmed drove in a run in seven of 17 games last season.
- He crossed home in six of 17 games a year ago (35.3%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|.212
|AVG
|.263
|.257
|OBP
|.263
|.333
|SLG
|.632
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|2
|8/2
|K/BB
|7/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combined to surrender 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Syndergaard (0-0) starts for the Dodgers, his second this season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.