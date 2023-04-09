On Sunday, April 9, 2023 at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics (56-25) will be looking to extend a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Atlanta Hawks (41-40). It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Hawks Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-7) - -275 +230 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-6.5) - -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico Celtics (-6.5) - -280 +235 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

  • The Celtics' +529 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while allowing 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
  • The Hawks score 118.5 points per game (second in NBA) and allow 118.1 (25th in league) for a +30 scoring differential overall.
  • Boston is 44-34-3 ATS this season.
  • Atlanta has put together a 35-43-3 ATS record so far this year.

Celtics and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Celtics +320 +160 -
Hawks +35000 +11000 -309

