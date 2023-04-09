After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Michael Grove) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has a home run and two walks while batting .182.

This season, Walker has recorded at least one hit in four of nine games (44.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Walker has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in one of nine games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

