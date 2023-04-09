Suns vs. Clippers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:55 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (45-36) host the Los Angeles Clippers (43-38) after winning six home games in a row. The Clippers are double-digit favorites by 11 points in the matchup, which tips at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Suns vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ and BSSC
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Clippers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 116 - Clippers 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Clippers
- Pick ATS: Suns (+ 11)
- Pick OU:
Over (225)
- Both the Clippers and the Suns have covered the spread 49.4% of the time this year, resulting in a 40-41-0 ATS record for the Clips and a 40-38-3 mark for the Suns.
- As an 11-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 1-2 against the spread compared to the 1-3 ATS record Phoenix racks up as an 11-point underdog.
- Both Los Angeles and Phoenix games have gone over the over/under 48.1% of the time this season.
- The Clippers have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (34-17) this season while the Suns have a .290 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-22).
Suns Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Phoenix is 17th in the NBA offensively (113.6 points scored per game) and fifth-best defensively (111.5 points conceded).
- The Suns are fourth-best in the NBA in assists (27.2 per game) in 2022-23.
- With 12.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.4% from downtown, the Suns are 13th and seventh in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- Phoenix attempts 36.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.9% of Phoenix's baskets are 3-pointers, and 71.1% are 2-pointers.
