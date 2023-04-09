Sunday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (5-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (5-4) matching up at Chase Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on April 9.

The Dodgers will look to Michael Grove versus the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

BSAZ

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win five times (55.6%) in those games.

Arizona has a win-loss record of 5-3 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (39 total), Arizona is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked ERA (5.19) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule