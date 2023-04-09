(5-4) will match up with the (5-4) at Chase Field on Sunday, April 9 at 4:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 4 Ks, Michael Grove will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +115 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Grove - LAD (0-0, 6.75 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won five of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 5-4 (55.6%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win five times (55.6%) in those games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious five times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th Win NL West +4000 - 4th

