After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Michael Grove) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno is hitting .240 with three doubles.
  • Moreno has picked up a hit in five games this year (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Moreno has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 3.76 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up six home runs (0.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Grove (0-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
