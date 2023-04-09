After going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Michael Grove) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .455 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.

In three of six games this year (50.0%), Perdomo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In three games this season (50.0%), Perdomo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 4 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

