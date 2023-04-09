Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jake McCarthy, who went 0-for-5 last time out, take on Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has a triple and a walk while hitting .192.
- McCarthy has gotten a hit in three of eight games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
- Grove (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers, his second this season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
