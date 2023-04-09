The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jake McCarthy, who went 0-for-5 last time out, take on Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Michael Grove TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has a triple and a walk while hitting .192.

McCarthy has gotten a hit in three of eight games this season (37.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.

McCarthy has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

