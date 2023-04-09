Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Herrera is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since April 9, when he went 2-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Jose Herrera At The Plate (2022)
- Herrera hit .189 with two doubles and nine walks.
- Herrera had a base hit in 16 out of 47 games last season (34.0%), with more than one hit in four of them (8.5%).
- He did not homer last year in the 47 games he logged a plate appearance in.
- In four of 47 games last year, Herrera picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He crossed home plate safely in seven of 47 games last year (14.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|20
|.224
|AVG
|.151
|.308
|OBP
|.182
|.241
|SLG
|.170
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|16/7
|K/BB
|18/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (33.3%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.8%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (9.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (9.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers allowed the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Dodgers will look to Grove (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
