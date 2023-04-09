Jose Herrera is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 9, when he went 2-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Herrera At The Plate (2022)

  • Herrera hit .189 with two doubles and nine walks.
  • Herrera had a base hit in 16 out of 47 games last season (34.0%), with more than one hit in four of them (8.5%).
  • He did not homer last year in the 47 games he logged a plate appearance in.
  • In four of 47 games last year, Herrera picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He crossed home plate safely in seven of 47 games last year (14.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 20
.224 AVG .151
.308 OBP .182
.241 SLG .170
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
3 RBI 2
16/7 K/BB 18/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 21
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (33.3%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (9.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers allowed the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Dodgers will look to Grove (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.