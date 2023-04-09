Jose Herrera is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 9, when he went 2-for-3 with an RBI against the Padres.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jose Herrera At The Plate (2022)

Herrera hit .189 with two doubles and nine walks.

Herrera had a base hit in 16 out of 47 games last season (34.0%), with more than one hit in four of them (8.5%).

He did not homer last year in the 47 games he logged a plate appearance in.

In four of 47 games last year, Herrera picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He crossed home plate safely in seven of 47 games last year (14.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 20 .224 AVG .151 .308 OBP .182 .241 SLG .170 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 16/7 K/BB 18/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 21 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (33.3%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (9.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.5%)

