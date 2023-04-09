Josh Rojas -- 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on April 9 at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Rojas At The Plate (2022)

Rojas had a .351 on-base percentage and batted .269.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action last season, his batting average ranked 44th, his on-base percentage ranked 33rd, and he was 99th in the league in slugging.

Rojas got a base hit in 81 of 124 games last season (65.3%), with more than one hit in 30 of those games (24.2%).

Including the 124 games he played in last season, he went deep in seven of them (5.6%), taking the pitcher deep in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.4% of his 124 games a year ago, Rojas picked up an RBI (34 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (11.3%), and three or more RBIs in seven games.

In 42.7% of his games last season (53 of 124), he scored at least one run, and in 11 (8.9%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 61 .268 AVG .270 .352 OBP .350 .357 SLG .422 15 XBH 20 2 HR 7 23 RBI 33 45/29 K/BB 53/28 11 SB 12 Home Away 61 GP 63 37 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (69.8%) 17 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%) 27 (44.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (41.3%) 2 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.9%) 15 (24.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)