Josh Rojas -- 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on April 9 at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Josh Rojas At The Plate (2022)

  • Rojas had a .351 on-base percentage and batted .269.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB action last season, his batting average ranked 44th, his on-base percentage ranked 33rd, and he was 99th in the league in slugging.
  • Rojas got a base hit in 81 of 124 games last season (65.3%), with more than one hit in 30 of those games (24.2%).
  • Including the 124 games he played in last season, he went deep in seven of them (5.6%), taking the pitcher deep in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 27.4% of his 124 games a year ago, Rojas picked up an RBI (34 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (11.3%), and three or more RBIs in seven games.
  • In 42.7% of his games last season (53 of 124), he scored at least one run, and in 11 (8.9%) he scored more than once.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 61
.268 AVG .270
.352 OBP .350
.357 SLG .422
15 XBH 20
2 HR 7
23 RBI 33
45/29 K/BB 53/28
11 SB 12
Home Away
61 GP 63
37 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (69.8%)
17 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%)
27 (44.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (41.3%)
2 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.9%)
15 (24.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to give up 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • The Dodgers are sending Grove (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
