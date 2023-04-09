On Sunday, Ketel Marte (on the back of going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Grove. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte leads Arizona with nine hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .459.
  • Marte will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with one homer in his last outings.
  • Marte has had a base hit in seven of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Marte has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 7.6 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Dodgers will send Grove (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
