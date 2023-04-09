The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBI last time out, battle Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel is hitting .229 with a double, a triple and a walk.
  • This season, Gurriel has totaled at least one hit in five of nine games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this season.
  • Gurriel has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 7.6 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Dodgers will send Grove (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.
