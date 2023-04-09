Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBI last time out, battle Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a triple) against the Dodgers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .229 with a double, a triple and a walk.
- This season, Gurriel has totaled at least one hit in five of nine games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this season.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 7.6 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.7 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Grove (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.
