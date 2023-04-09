The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate (2022)

  • Ahmed hit .231 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
  • In 52.9% of his 17 games last season, Ahmed picked up a hit. He also had three multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He went yard in 17.6% of his games last year (three of 17), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ahmed drove in a run in seven of 17 games last season.
  • He crossed home in six of 17 games a year ago (35.3%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
12 GP 5
.212 AVG .263
.257 OBP .263
.333 SLG .632
2 XBH 3
1 HR 2
5 RBI 2
8/2 K/BB 7/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 5
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA was No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Grove (0-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
