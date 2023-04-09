Pavin Smith makes his season debut when the Arizona Diamondbacks face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Michael Grove at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Pavin Smith At The Plate (2022)

Smith hit .220 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.

Smith got a hit in 40 of 75 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In nine of 75 games last year, he homered (12.0%). He went deep in 3.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Smith picked up an RBI in 23 of 75 games last season (30.7%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.7%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored in 21 of 75 games last year (28.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 36 GP 36 .224 AVG .217 .303 OBP .301 .362 SLG .372 8 XBH 10 4 HR 5 19 RBI 14 33/14 K/BB 34/15 0 SB 1 Home Away 37 GP 38 18 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (57.9%) 6 (16.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.5%) 9 (24.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (31.6%) 4 (10.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (13.2%) 12 (32.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (28.9%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)