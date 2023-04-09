Pavin Smith makes his season debut when the Arizona Diamondbacks face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Michael Grove at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Pavin Smith At The Plate (2022)

  • Smith hit .220 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.
  • Smith got a hit in 40 of 75 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • In nine of 75 games last year, he homered (12.0%). He went deep in 3.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Smith picked up an RBI in 23 of 75 games last season (30.7%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.7%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored in 21 of 75 games last year (28.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
36 GP 36
.224 AVG .217
.303 OBP .301
.362 SLG .372
8 XBH 10
4 HR 5
19 RBI 14
33/14 K/BB 34/15
0 SB 1
Home Away
37 GP 38
18 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (57.9%)
6 (16.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.5%)
9 (24.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (31.6%)
4 (10.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (13.2%)
12 (32.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (28.9%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Dodgers will look to Grove (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
