The Phoenix Suns (45-36), on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET, look to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Los Angeles Clippers (43-38).

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSAZ and BSSC
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Clippers Moneyline Suns Moneyline
DraftKings Clippers (-11) 225 -610 +460 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Clippers (-10.5) 225.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Clippers (-11) 225.5 -625 +450 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Clippers (-12.5) - -1000 +700 Bet on this game with Tipico

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends

  • The Clippers average 113.5 points per game (19th in the league) while giving up 113.1 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +36 scoring differential overall.
  • The Suns put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while giving up 111.5 per outing (fifth in NBA). They have a +175 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.1 points per game.
  • These teams score 227.1 points per game between them, 2.1 more than this game's over/under.
  • Opponents of these teams combine to score 224.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 81 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Phoenix is 41-39-1 ATS this year.

Suns and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Suns +450 +190 -
Clippers +2500 +1100 -

