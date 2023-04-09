The Phoenix Suns (45-36), on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET, look to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Los Angeles Clippers (43-38).

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clippers vs. Suns matchup.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSAZ and BSSC

BSAZ and BSSC Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers average 113.5 points per game (19th in the league) while giving up 113.1 per contest (13th in the NBA). They have a +36 scoring differential overall.

The Suns put up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) while giving up 111.5 per outing (fifth in NBA). They have a +175 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.1 points per game.

These teams score 227.1 points per game between them, 2.1 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 224.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 81 matchups with a spread this season.

Phoenix is 41-39-1 ATS this year.

Suns and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +450 +190 - Clippers +2500 +1100 -

