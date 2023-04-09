Suns vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:23 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (45-36) host the Los Angeles Clippers (43-38) after winning six straight home games. The Clippers are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: BSAZ and BSSC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-10.5
|-
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Suns games have hit the over in 41 out of 81 opportunities (50.6%).
- Phoenix's ATS record is 42-38-0 this year.
- The Suns have been victorious in eight, or 29.6%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Phoenix has a record of 1-3 when it is set as the underdog by +400 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 20% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|0
|0%
|113.5
|227.1
|113.1
|224.6
|224.7
|Suns
|0
|0%
|113.6
|227.1
|111.5
|224.6
|226.2
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- Phoenix has gone 7-3 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- Six of the Suns' past 10 games have hit the over.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Phoenix has a better winning percentage at home (.525, 21-19-0 record) than on the road (.512, 21-19-0).
- The Suns' 113.6 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 113.1 the Clippers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.1 points, Phoenix is 31-10 against the spread and 33-9 overall.
Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Clippers
|40-41
|2-2
|39-42
|Suns
|42-38
|2-3
|41-40
Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Clippers
|Suns
|113.5
|113.6
|19
|17
|29-12
|31-10
|33-8
|33-9
|113.1
|111.5
|13
|5
|28-16
|33-16
|29-15
|36-13
