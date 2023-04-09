The Phoenix Suns (45-36) host the Los Angeles Clippers (43-38) after winning six straight home games. The Clippers are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: BSAZ and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -10.5 -

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Suns games have hit the over in 41 out of 81 opportunities (50.6%).

Phoenix's ATS record is 42-38-0 this year.

The Suns have been victorious in eight, or 29.6%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Phoenix has a record of 1-3 when it is set as the underdog by +400 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 20% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Clippers vs Suns Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clippers 0 0% 113.5 227.1 113.1 224.6 224.7 Suns 0 0% 113.6 227.1 111.5 224.6 226.2

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix has gone 7-3 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Six of the Suns' past 10 games have hit the over.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Phoenix has a better winning percentage at home (.525, 21-19-0 record) than on the road (.512, 21-19-0).

The Suns' 113.6 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 113.1 the Clippers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Phoenix is 31-10 against the spread and 33-9 overall.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Clippers and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clippers 40-41 2-2 39-42 Suns 42-38 2-3 41-40

Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Clippers Suns 113.5 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 29-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-10 33-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 33-9 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 111.5 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 28-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-16 29-15 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 36-13

