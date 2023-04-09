Torrey Craig Player Prop Bets: Suns vs. Clippers - April 9
Torrey Craig plus his Phoenix Suns teammates face off versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.
We're going to look at Craig's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.
Torrey Craig Prop Bets vs. the Clippers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|7.5
|8.5
|Rebounds
|6.5
|5.4
|4.3
|Assists
|2.5
|1.5
|1.1
|PRA
|18.5
|14.4
|13.9
|PR
|--
|12.9
|12.8
|3PM
|1.5
|1.3
|1.2
Looking to bet on one or more of Torrey Craig's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Torrey Craig Insights vs. the Clippers
- Craig has taken 6.4 shots per game this season and made 2.9 per game, which account for 6.8% and 6.7%, respectively, of his team's total.
- Craig is averaging 3.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
- Craig's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101.0 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.3 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.
- On defense, the Clippers have given up 113.1 points per contest, which is 13th-best in the league.
- On the glass, the Clippers have given up 43.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the NBA.
- The Clippers are the eighth-ranked team in the league, conceding 24.9 assists per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers are ranked 12th in the league, giving up 12.2 makes per game.
Torrey Craig vs. the Clippers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/16/2023
|27
|6
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12/15/2022
|18
|9
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|10/23/2022
|25
|8
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Craig or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.