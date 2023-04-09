Torrey Craig plus his Phoenix Suns teammates face off versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 121-107 loss to the Lakers (his most recent action) Craig posted 18 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

We're going to look at Craig's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Torrey Craig Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 7.5 8.5 Rebounds 6.5 5.4 4.3 Assists 2.5 1.5 1.1 PRA 18.5 14.4 13.9 PR -- 12.9 12.8 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.2



Torrey Craig Insights vs. the Clippers

Craig has taken 6.4 shots per game this season and made 2.9 per game, which account for 6.8% and 6.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Craig is averaging 3.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Craig's opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101.0 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.3 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Clippers have given up 113.1 points per contest, which is 13th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Clippers have given up 43.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the NBA.

The Clippers are the eighth-ranked team in the league, conceding 24.9 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Clippers are ranked 12th in the league, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Torrey Craig vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/16/2023 27 6 6 0 2 0 0 12/15/2022 18 9 5 0 1 1 1 10/23/2022 25 8 9 2 2 0 0

