The Arizona Diamondbacks and Alek Thomas, who went 1-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .200 with a triple and three walks.

Twice in nine games this season, Thomas has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Thomas has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

