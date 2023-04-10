Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Alek Thomas, who went 1-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Dodgers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .200 with a triple and three walks.
- Twice in nine games this season, Thomas has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 2.59 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow seven home runs (0.8 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Brewers will look to Miley (1-0) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering five hits.
