Christian Walker -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on April 10 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .189.

Walker has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Walker has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings