Christian Walker -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on April 10 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .189.
  • Walker has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Walker has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 2.59 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.8 per game).
  • Miley (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers, his second this season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
