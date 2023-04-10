Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corbin Carroll -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on April 10 at 9:40 PM ET.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has an OPS of .693, fueled by an OBP of .268 and a team-best slugging percentage of .425 this season.
- In 60.0% of his games this year (six of 10), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in two of 10 games played this season, and in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Carroll has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 2.59 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.8 per game).
- The Brewers will send Miley (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
