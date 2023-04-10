Having taken four in a row, the Seattle Kraken visit the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can turn on ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW to watch as the Kraken and the Coyotes meet.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Coyotes vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/6/2023 Kraken Coyotes 4-2 SEA
4/3/2023 Kraken Coyotes 8-1 SEA

Coyotes Stats & Trends

  • The Coyotes have allowed 286 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the NHL.
  • The Coyotes have 220 goals this season (2.8 per game), 27th in the league.
  • In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have claimed 45.0% of the possible points with a 1-7-2 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 44 goals (4.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 80 37 48 85 59 56 35.5%
Nick Schmaltz 61 21 35 56 54 60 39.8%
Matias Maccelli 62 11 37 48 44 23 0%
Lawson Crouse 75 24 21 45 31 31 40.2%
Barrett Hayton 80 19 24 43 39 34 50.7%

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Kraken are giving up 244 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 13th in league play.
  • The Kraken's 283 total goals (3.6 per game) rank third in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 4.3 goals per game (43 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jared McCann 76 39 29 68 27 56 33.8%
Vince Dunn 79 14 50 64 50 49 -
Jordan Eberle 79 20 43 63 31 54 43.4%
Matthew Beniers 77 23 33 56 46 54 42.4%
Yanni Gourde 78 13 34 47 26 63 49.5%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.