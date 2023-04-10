Having taken four in a row, the Seattle Kraken visit the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW to watch as the Kraken and the Coyotes meet.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/6/2023 Kraken Coyotes 4-2 SEA 4/3/2023 Kraken Coyotes 8-1 SEA

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have allowed 286 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have 220 goals this season (2.8 per game), 27th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have claimed 45.0% of the possible points with a 1-7-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 44 goals (4.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 80 37 48 85 59 56 35.5% Nick Schmaltz 61 21 35 56 54 60 39.8% Matias Maccelli 62 11 37 48 44 23 0% Lawson Crouse 75 24 21 45 31 31 40.2% Barrett Hayton 80 19 24 43 39 34 50.7%

Kraken Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kraken are giving up 244 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 13th in league play.

The Kraken's 283 total goals (3.6 per game) rank third in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.3 goals per game (43 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players