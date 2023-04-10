Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball with eight home runs. They average 0.8 per game.

Arizona's .432 slugging percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.271).

Arizona has the No. 7 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (50 total runs).

The Diamondbacks are 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.1 times per game, the seventh-best average in baseball.

Arizona's pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.28).

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 25th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.517).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen (0-1) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 4/4/2023 Padres W 8-6 Away Zac Gallen Yu Darvish 4/6/2023 Dodgers L 5-2 Home Merrill Kelly Dustin May 4/7/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Home Madison Bumgarner Clayton Kershaw 4/8/2023 Dodgers W 12-8 Home Zach Davies Noah Syndergaard 4/9/2023 Dodgers W 11-6 Home Ryne Nelson Michael Grove 4/10/2023 Brewers - Home Zac Gallen Wade Miley 4/11/2023 Brewers - Home Merrill Kelly Corbin Burnes 4/12/2023 Brewers - Home Madison Bumgarner Brandon Woodruff 4/14/2023 Marlins - Away Zach Davies Trevor Rogers 4/15/2023 Marlins - Away Ryne Nelson - 4/16/2023 Marlins - Away Zac Gallen Sandy Alcantara

