How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball with eight home runs. They average 0.8 per game.
- Arizona's .432 slugging percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.271).
- Arizona has the No. 7 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (50 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks are 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.1 times per game, the seventh-best average in baseball.
- Arizona's pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Arizona has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.28).
- Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 25th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.517).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zac Gallen (0-1) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/4/2023
|Padres
|W 8-6
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Yu Darvish
|4/6/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-2
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Dustin May
|4/7/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Home
|Madison Bumgarner
|Clayton Kershaw
|4/8/2023
|Dodgers
|W 12-8
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Noah Syndergaard
|4/9/2023
|Dodgers
|W 11-6
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Michael Grove
|4/10/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Wade Miley
|4/11/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Corbin Burnes
|4/12/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Madison Bumgarner
|Brandon Woodruff
|4/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Trevor Rogers
|4/15/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|-
|4/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Sandy Alcantara
