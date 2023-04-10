(6-4) will go head to head against the (7-2) at Chase Field on Monday, April 10 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 10 Ks, Zac Gallen will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Brewers have +120 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZX

BSAZX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (0-1, 7.59 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Diamondbacks have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Brewers have come away with two wins in the three contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have been listed as an underdog of +120 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nick Ahmed 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+180) Evan Longoria 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Christian Walker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL West +3500 - 4th

