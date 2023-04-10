Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Evan Longoria -- 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on April 10 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Evan Longoria At The Plate (2022)
- Longoria hit .244 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.
- In 53.9% of his games last season (48 of 89), Longoria got a base hit, and in 15 of those games (16.9%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2022 (12 of 89), including 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Longoria picked up an RBI in 24.7% of his games last season (22 of 89), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (13.5%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- In 29.2% of his 89 games last season, he scored (26 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|48
|.243
|AVG
|.245
|.326
|OBP
|.315
|.504
|SLG
|.411
|14
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|21
|33/14
|K/BB
|50/15
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|49
|20 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (57.1%)
|8 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (14.3%)
|12 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (28.6%)
|6 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (12.2%)
|10 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (24.5%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Brewers pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combined to surrender 190 total home runs last year (1.2 per game). That ranked 25th in baseball.
- The Brewers are sending Miley (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.