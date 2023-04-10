On Monday, Gabriel Moreno (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Chase Field

TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .240 with three doubles.

Moreno has had a base hit in five of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.

In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Moreno has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has not scored a run this year.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings