After going 3-for-5 in his last game, Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Wade Miley) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has an OPS of .965, fueled by an OBP of .423 and a team-best slugging percentage of .542 this season.
  • Rojas is batting .476 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Rojas has recorded a hit in four of six games this year (66.7%), including three multi-hit games (50.0%).
  • In six games played this year, he has not homered.
  • In three games this year, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three of six games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 2.59 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.8 per game).
  • Miley (1-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start this season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.