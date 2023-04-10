Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-5 in his last game, Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Wade Miley) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has an OPS of .965, fueled by an OBP of .423 and a team-best slugging percentage of .542 this season.
- Rojas is batting .476 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Rojas has recorded a hit in four of six games this year (66.7%), including three multi-hit games (50.0%).
- In six games played this year, he has not homered.
- In three games this year, Rojas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three of six games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have a 2.59 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.8 per game).
- Miley (1-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start this season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.