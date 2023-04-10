The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte, who went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona with nine hits, batting .243 this season with six extra-base hits.

Marte enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .318 with one homer.

Marte has picked up a hit in seven games this year (77.8%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Marte has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

