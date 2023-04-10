Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte, who went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona with nine hits, batting .243 this season with six extra-base hits.
- Marte enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .318 with one homer.
- Marte has picked up a hit in seven games this year (77.8%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Marte has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.59).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.8 per game).
- Miley (1-0) makes the start for the Brewers, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
