The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBI last time in action, battle Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel is batting .229 with a double, a triple and a walk.
  • In five of nine games this year (55.6%), Gurriel has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • In three games this year, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in three of nine games so far this year.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 2.59 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.8 per game).
  • Miley (1-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering five hits.
