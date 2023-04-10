Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 with two RBI in his last game, Nick Ahmed and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Wade Miley) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is batting .333 with a double.
- Ahmed will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last outings.
- This year, Ahmed has tallied at least one hit in five of six games (83.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this year, he has not homered.
- In three games this year, Ahmed has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 2.59 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.8 per game).
- Miley (1-0) starts for the Brewers, his second this season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
