Alek Thomas -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on April 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas is hitting .179 with a triple and three walks.
  • Thomas has gotten at least one hit twice this year in 10 games, including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.
  • Thomas has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 2.66 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up eight home runs (0.8 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • The Brewers will look to Burnes (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
