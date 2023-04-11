Alek Thomas -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on April 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .179 with a triple and three walks.

Thomas has gotten at least one hit twice this year in 10 games, including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.

Thomas has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

