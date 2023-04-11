Corbin Carroll -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on April 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll has a double and two home runs while hitting .250.
  • Carroll has picked up a hit in six of 11 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has homered in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Carroll has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.66).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.8 per game).
  • Burnes (0-1) pitches for the Brewers to make his third start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
