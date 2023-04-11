Tuesday's contest at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (7-4) squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers (7-3) at 9:40 PM (on April 11). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Diamondbacks, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Milwaukee Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (0-1, 9.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Merrill Kelly (0-1, 3.86 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have won in six of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This year, Arizona has won six of 10 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (53 total, 4.8 per game).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.78 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Schedule