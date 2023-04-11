How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Chase Field. Merrill Kelly will start for Arizona, with first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit nine homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Arizona is 10th in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .269 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- Arizona is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 53 total runs this season.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).
- The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 7.0 strikeouts per game.
- Arizona has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.
- Arizona has pitched to a 4.78 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.417 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kelly will get the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs.
- Kelly has made one start of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 4.6 frames when he pitches.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/6/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-2
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Dustin May
|4/7/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-3
|Home
|Madison Bumgarner
|Clayton Kershaw
|4/8/2023
|Dodgers
|W 12-8
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Noah Syndergaard
|4/9/2023
|Dodgers
|W 11-6
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Michael Grove
|4/10/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-0
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Wade Miley
|4/11/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Corbin Burnes
|4/12/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Drey Jameson
|Brandon Woodruff
|4/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Madison Bumgarner
|Trevor Rogers
|4/15/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|-
|4/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Sandy Alcantara
|4/17/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Jack Flaherty
