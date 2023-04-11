Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Evan Longoria, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is hitting .412 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- In four of six games this year (66.7%), Longoria has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Longoria has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three of six games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers' 2.66 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.8 per game).
- Burnes (0-1) gets the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
