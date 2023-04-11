After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Corbin Burnes) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: BSAZ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .207 with three doubles.

In five of eight games this year, Moreno has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not gone deep in his eight games this year.

Moreno has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has not scored a run this season.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

