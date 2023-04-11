After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Corbin Burnes) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno is hitting .207 with three doubles.
  • In five of eight games this year, Moreno has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not gone deep in his eight games this year.
  • Moreno has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.66).
  • The Brewers allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.8 per game).
  • Burnes (0-1) starts for the Brewers, his third this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
