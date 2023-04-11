Geraldo Perdomo -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on April 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .438 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.

In 57.1% of his games this year (four of seven), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (42.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in one of seven games, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

Perdomo has driven in a run in four games this season (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four games this season (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings