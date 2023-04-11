Geraldo Perdomo -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on April 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo is batting .438 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • In 57.1% of his games this year (four of seven), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (42.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one of seven games, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Perdomo has driven in a run in four games this season (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four games this season (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.66).
  • The Brewers give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.8 per game).
  • Burnes (0-1) makes the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
