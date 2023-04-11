Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on April 11 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .438 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In 57.1% of his games this year (four of seven), Perdomo has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (42.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in one of seven games, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- Perdomo has driven in a run in four games this season (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four games this season (57.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.66).
- The Brewers give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.8 per game).
- Burnes (0-1) makes the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
