Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jake McCarthy (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has a double, a triple and two walks while hitting .206.
- McCarthy has gotten a hit in four of 10 games this year (40.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (30.0%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.
- McCarthy has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three of 10 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 2.66 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.8 per game).
- Burnes (0-1) gets the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
