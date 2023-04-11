On Tuesday, Jake McCarthy (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has a double, a triple and two walks while hitting .206.

McCarthy has gotten a hit in four of 10 games this year (40.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (30.0%).

He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.

McCarthy has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three of 10 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings