The Arizona Diamondbacks and Josh Rojas, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .519, fueled by three extra-base hits.

Rojas will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .550 in his last games.

Rojas has picked up a hit in five of seven games this year, with multiple hits three times.

In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Rojas has driven in a run in four games this year (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

