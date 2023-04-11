Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Josh Rojas, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .519, fueled by three extra-base hits.
- Rojas will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .550 in his last games.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in five of seven games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Rojas has driven in a run in four games this year (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 2.66 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender eight home runs (0.8 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Burnes (0-1) pitches for the Brewers to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
