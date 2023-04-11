The Arizona Diamondbacks and Josh Rojas, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, take on Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .519, fueled by three extra-base hits.
  • Rojas will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .550 in his last games.
  • Rojas has picked up a hit in five of seven games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in four games this year (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In three games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 2.66 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender eight home runs (0.8 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Burnes (0-1) pitches for the Brewers to make his third start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
