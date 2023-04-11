After going 2-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Corbin Burnes) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.310), slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (11) this season.

Marte enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .381 with one homer.

In eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), Marte has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Marte has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

In four games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings