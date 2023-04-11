After going 2-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Corbin Burnes) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.310), slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (11) this season.
  • Marte enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .381 with one homer.
  • In eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), Marte has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Marte has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In four games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 2.66 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.8 per game).
  • Burnes (0-1) gets the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
