On Tuesday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel is hitting .205 with a double, a triple and a walk.
  • This year, Gurriel has tallied at least one hit in five of 10 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.
  • In three games this season, Gurriel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.66).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.8 per game).
  • Burnes (0-1) makes the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
