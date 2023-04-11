Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Pavin Smith (coming off going 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with two doubles and a walk) against the Dodgers.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Pavin Smith At The Plate (2022)
- Smith hit .220 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.
- Smith picked up at least one hit 40 times last year in 75 games played (53.3%), including multiple hits on 10 occasions (13.3%).
- He hit a home run in 12.0% of his games last season (75 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith picked up an RBI in 30.7% of his 75 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 10.7% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He crossed home plate safely in 21 of 75 games last year (28.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.224
|AVG
|.217
|.303
|OBP
|.301
|.362
|SLG
|.372
|8
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|14
|33/14
|K/BB
|34/15
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|18 (48.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|22 (57.9%)
|6 (16.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (10.5%)
|9 (24.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (31.6%)
|4 (10.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (13.2%)
|12 (32.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (28.9%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combined to surrender 190 total home runs last year (1.2 per game). That ranked 25th in baseball.
- Burnes (0-1) gets the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
