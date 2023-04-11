On Tuesday, Pavin Smith (coming off going 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with two doubles and a walk) against the Dodgers.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Pavin Smith At The Plate (2022)

  • Smith hit .220 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.
  • Smith picked up at least one hit 40 times last year in 75 games played (53.3%), including multiple hits on 10 occasions (13.3%).
  • He hit a home run in 12.0% of his games last season (75 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith picked up an RBI in 30.7% of his 75 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 10.7% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He crossed home plate safely in 21 of 75 games last year (28.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
36 GP 36
.224 AVG .217
.303 OBP .301
.362 SLG .372
8 XBH 10
4 HR 5
19 RBI 14
33/14 K/BB 34/15
0 SB 1
Home Away
37 GP 38
18 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (57.9%)
6 (16.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.5%)
9 (24.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (31.6%)
4 (10.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (13.2%)
12 (32.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (28.9%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combined to surrender 190 total home runs last year (1.2 per game). That ranked 25th in baseball.
  • Burnes (0-1) gets the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.