On Tuesday, Pavin Smith (coming off going 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Pavin Smith At The Plate (2022)

Smith hit .220 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.

Smith picked up at least one hit 40 times last year in 75 games played (53.3%), including multiple hits on 10 occasions (13.3%).

He hit a home run in 12.0% of his games last season (75 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Smith picked up an RBI in 30.7% of his 75 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 10.7% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He crossed home plate safely in 21 of 75 games last year (28.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 36 GP 36 .224 AVG .217 .303 OBP .301 .362 SLG .372 8 XBH 10 4 HR 5 19 RBI 14 33/14 K/BB 34/15 0 SB 1 Home Away 37 GP 38 18 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (57.9%) 6 (16.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.5%) 9 (24.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (31.6%) 4 (10.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (13.2%) 12 (32.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (28.9%)

