Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Alek Thomas, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Janson Junk and the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Janson Junk
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .161 with a triple and three walks.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in two of 11 games this year, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
- In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers' 2.51 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow eight home runs (0.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Junk will start for the Brewers, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander started and threw 2 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Thursday, Aug. 4 against the Oakland Athletics.
- In his three appearances last season he finished with a 6.48 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP, putting together a 1-1 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.