After going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Janson Junk) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Brewers Starter: Janson Junk
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker is hitting .195 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
  • In six of 11 games this year (54.5%), Walker has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of 11 games played this year, and in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Walker has driven in a run in five games this year (45.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three of 11 games so far this season.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.51).
  • The Brewers give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.7 per game).
  • Junk will start for the Brewers, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, Aug. 4, the 27-year-old righty, started and went 2 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics.
  • Over his three appearances last season he finished with a 1-1 record, had a 6.48 ERA, and a 1.56 WHIP.
