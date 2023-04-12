Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Brewers - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Janson Junk) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Brewers Starter: Janson Junk
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll is batting .233 with a double and two home runs.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (six of 12), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Carroll has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In four games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.51).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender eight home runs (0.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Junk makes his first start of the season for the Brewers.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Aug. 4, the 27-year-old right-hander, started and went 2 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics.
- In three games last season he finished with a 1-1 record and had a 6.48 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP.
