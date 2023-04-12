After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Janson Junk) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Brewers Starter: Janson Junk
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll is batting .233 with a double and two home runs.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year (six of 12), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Carroll has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In four games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.51).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender eight home runs (0.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Junk makes his first start of the season for the Brewers.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, Aug. 4, the 27-year-old right-hander, started and went 2 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics.
  • In three games last season he finished with a 1-1 record and had a 6.48 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP.
