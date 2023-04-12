Wednesday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (7-5) and the Milwaukee Brewers (8-3) clashing at Chase Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:40 PM ET on April 12.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Arizona Diamondbacks will send Drey Jameson (2-0) to the mound, while Janson Junk will answer the bell for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

Arizona has played as favorites of -120 or more once this season and won that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 54 (4.5 per game).

The Diamondbacks' 4.97 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule