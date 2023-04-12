When the (7-5) go head to head against the (8-3) at Chase Field on Wednesday, April 12 at 3:40 PM ET, Drey Jameson will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 8).

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Brewers have +100 odds to win. The over/under for the contest is set at 9.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Jameson - ARI (2-0, 2.16 ERA) vs Janson Junk - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Arizona has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers have been underdogs in four games this season and have come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+175) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+160)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 4th Win NL West +3000 - 4th

